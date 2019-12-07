Oklahoma Tops Baylor in OT for Big 12 Championship

ARLINGTON — The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners won their fifth consecutive Big 12 Championship with its 30-23 overtime triumph over the No. 7 Baylor Bears at AT&T Stadium.

Should LSU beat Georgia in the SEC Championship, the Sooners’ win makes it a very strong possibility that the Big 12 champs will make it to the College Football Playoff following No. 13 Oregon knocking off No. 5 Utah in the Pac 12 Championship on Friday night.

Oklahoma beat Baylor in Waco three weeks ago with a huge comeback to win 34-31, but they got off to a good start in the title game with a 10-0 lead after the first quarter. While it appeared that the Sooners would coast to a victory, Oklahoma’s star quarterback Jalen Hurts had a fumble that led to a Baylor field goal followed by an interception that translated into a Baylor touchdown/

Following a late field goal, Baylor took the halftime lead 13-10.

Oklahoma took control of things in the third quarter, extending its lead to 23-13 when Baylor’s third string quarterback Jacob Zeno replaced Gerry Bohanon and fired his first pass to Tresten Ebner for an 81-yard touchdown.

With 3:25 left in the game, Zeno hit hit Chris Platt for an 80-yard gain that set up a game-tying field goal that eventually sent the game to overtime.

Baylor won the OT coin toss and chose to go on defense first.

Oklahoma, with the help of a Bears face-mask penalty on Jordan Williams, easily scored with a Rhamondre Stevenson 5-yard run to give the Sooners a 30-23 lead.

The Sooners defense then clamped down and pressured Zeno in stopping Baylor on four downs to win the game and the conference title.

Hurts finished the game going 17-of-24 for 287 yards and touchdown. He also ran for 38 yards on 23 carries.

Sooners star receiver CeeDee Lamb, who missed the previous meeting with Baylor, had eight catches for 173 yards.

If Georgia falls to LSU in the SEC Championship, it would likely be the Sooners that get the call and resulting in the fourth straight final four for Hurts, following his previous three trips with the Alabama Crimson Tide.