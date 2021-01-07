Oklahoma State dominates TCU 78-53

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball team improved to 4-0 in conference play for the first time since 2007-08 on Wednesday night with a 78-53 victory over TCU inside Schollmaier Arena.

The Cowgirls (8-2, 4-0) snapped their three-game losing streak against the Horned Frogs (5-4, 0-4) behind a historic night from Natasha Mack , who logged just the second triple-double in program history. The senior finished with 28 points, 17 rebounds and 10 blocks. She added six steals and three assists.

In the first quarter, the Cowgirls got going early, scoring 12 of the game’s first 14 points. Eight of those came courtesy of junior Ja’Mee Asberry , who entered the night fresh off a career-high 28-point outing in OSU’s win over Texas Tech. During that stretch, Asberry hit a pair of treys, giving her eight consecutive makes from beyond the arc over the past two games.

The Cowgirls extended to a 20-7 lead before TCU cut the margin to 22-16 at the break.

Both teams struggled to get going offensively in the second quarter before OSU closed the half with a 7-0 run over the final two minutes to take a 37-25 lead into the halftime locker room.

Mack recorded her third consecutive and fifth double-double of the year in the first half, tallying 12 points and 10 rebounds to go with six blocks and three steals and three assists.

OSU opened with the first four of the second half to open up a 41-25 lead. After TCU cut into the lead, the Cowgirls answered with a trey from Lexy Keys and a runout bucket from Asberry to push the margin back to 16 with less than five minutes remaining in the quarter. Mack finished the quarter with 11 points and OSU closed on a 9-0 run over the last 90 seconds to lead, 65-40, heading into the final 10 minutes.

The Cowgirls extended the lead to 30 at the 6:32 mark.

Asberry finished with 19 points and nine assists, while senior Abbie Winchester added 11 rebounds.

Freshman Lexy Keys chipped in with 13 points and seven assists, while classmate Taylen Collins had eight points and seven rebounds.

Courtesy OK State Basketball