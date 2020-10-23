Oklahoma Sooners vs TCU Horned Frogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Oklahoma Sooners vs TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday – October 24 – 11:00 am

TV: ABC

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX



Records Before the Game

Oklahoma Sooners (2-2, 1-2 Big 12)

TCU Horned Frogs (1-2, 1-2 Big 12)



The University of Oklahoma has no national ranking. This is the first time this has happened in 13 years. TCU is off to a rocky start and is looking to right the wrongs so far in the 2020 season. Both teams are struggling in conference and need this win badly.



Why you should watch this game

A win can help both teams gain some footing in the Big 12 conference, perhaps even contend for a conference title. A loss will be disastrous for either team.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You know you have to get ready for Halloween and you need to decide what costume you’ll wear each day to work next week.



Oklahoma Sooners

The Sooners haven’t seen times like these in years or have they? Key losses to Iowa State, Kansas State has made the Sooners look well… mediocre. What’s wrong with this team? Some say the offense has been stagnant or the defense is struggling. In every loss the Sooners have been in the games late, but have failed to seal the deal. Look for Freshman QB Spencer Rattler to get back on track. It all starts with his play on offense. They have to establish the run early on the road. TCU’s defense will be ready for the Sooners and the Sooners have to come out strong on the road.

TCU Horned Frogs

TCU’s season has been lack luster for the most part. Over their last five games, the Horned Frogs are 1 and 5 with a win over Texas. The defense is giving up an average of 29 points. The offense is scoring 27 points. OU is averaging 41 points a game and is getting better. TCU’s defense has to step up this week at home and snuff out that high octane offense. Look for Defensive Ends Thomas Armstrong, Khari Coleman and Colt Ellison to contain OU’s running backs from breaking containment for big yards on the outside.



Prediction

ESPN is giving the Sooners a 56.2% chance of winning on the road this week. Let me selfishly think that someone from both teams would read this article and get upset and prove me wrong. I’m taking TCU in the upset in Ft. Worth.

Final Score

TCU – 30

OU – 27