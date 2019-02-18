Oklahoma beat an injured stricken TCU team 71-62

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU dropped its second consecutive home game on Saturday, 71-62, to Oklahoma.



The short-handed Horned Frogs (17-8, 5-7) shot just 35.4 percent from the field, the second lowest of the season, and allowed the Sooners (16-10, 4-9) to shoot 50 percent.



TCU, which was playing without Lat Mayen and Kouat Noi due to injury, jumped out to a 20-12 lead over eight minutes into the game after a JD Miller 3-pointer. Miller finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds, his third double-double of the season. Oklahoma responded with a 20-5 run to grab a 32-25 lead with 1:26 remaining in the half. The Sooners took a 32-30 lead at the half.



After making only three 3-pointers in the first half, OU made three treys in the first three minutes of the second half as a part of an 11-2 run to extend its lead to to 43-34 with 17 minutes remaining. TCU trailed 59-49 with 5:16 to play, until six straight points from RJ Nembhard cut it to 59-55 with 4:39 to play.



The Sooners closed out the game by outscoring the Horned Frogs 12-7 over the final 4:39. OU made four of its last five field goal attempts and sunk their last four free-throw tries to seal a 71-62 victory.



Joining Miller in double figures was freshman Kendric Davis , who made the most of his first-career start by scoring 14 points and adding four assists and six steals. Nembhard, a redshirt freshman, scored 12 points and tied a career high with three 3-pointers. TCU finished just 9-of-32 (28.1 percent) from 3-point range.

