Oakland Raiders vs Houston Texans: Game Preview

by: Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

Oakland Raiders vs Houston Texans

Sunday October 27 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas

Records Before Game

Oakland Raiders ( 3-3 )

Houston Texans ( 4-3 )

The Oakland Raiders head into week 8 with a 3-3 record looking to earn themselves a playoff spot. With the Houston Texans being another team competing for a wild card spot, this is one of the most important games of the season for them both. Both Texans and Raiders have been inconsistent this season showing great promise in one week then looking horrible the next. The Texans have a notable win against the Kansas City Chiefs as well as a close loss to Dree Brees and the New Orleans Saints.

As the playoff picture currently stands, the Texans hold the final wildcard spot and the Raiders are in the seventh position so that this game could play a major role in the development of the playoff race down the road. It will be a matchup of strengths, the Raiders run defense ranks fifth in the league (86.7 yards/game) and the Texans run game ranks eighth averaging 134.1 yards per game. Carlos Hyde has 461 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

Oakland Raiders QB Carr has eight touchdown passes, four interceptions and has passed for 1, 410 yards on 189 attempts with 140 completions and has been sacked eight times.

As for Watson, he has 13 touchdown passes, five interceptions and 1,952 yards passing on 235 attempts with 163 completions and been sacked 21 times. Though Watson is the clear winner in the QB comparison, there is still much to look forward to and much that could happen in this game.

Game Prediction

Depending on what team shows up to day will be the winner.

Final Score

Oakland Raiders 14

Houston Texans 17