Why Not to Miss UFC Fight Night 104

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night 104 (Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie) is this Saturday before Super Bowl Sunday in Houston, Texas and I got to say this card looks outstanding for a Fight Night card.

Though others might argue this card is not worth their time and will most likely save their energy for the Big Game on Sunday, which is understandable, but before anyone makes any decisions about wanting to skip this event I will explain why not to miss out on this stacked card.

Now before I begin I want everyone to understand that I will be focusing on the main card only on this page as I know the prelims are set up with great fights as well, it’s the main card I want everyone to realize is not as under stacked as it may appear to everyone.

First off, the card is opening with a women’s strawweight bout between rising star Jessica Andrade and resigned fighter Angela Hill and everyone loves to watch women fights because they always impress no matter how unfair the fight may seem. With Andrade turning into such a beast after making the move from bantamweight to strawweight she is surely making a name for herself as she inches her way to a title shot after each victory in the new division. Now Hill is making her return after suffering two losses beforehand causing her to be released from the organization and this seems like a terrible matchup, but after winning four fights in Invicta she caught the eye of the UFC once again and looks to be a different person that could possibly put up a fight against Andrade.

Next, comes the heavyweights with Anthony Hamilton taking on newcomer Marcel Fortuna that looks to be a battle of heavy hitting all the way through. Indeed this fight might not look as great as is sounds, but what makes it worthwhile is the fact it’s a current contender and a newcomer that could prove to be epic as fans always love to see newcomers make a great first impression and Fortuna has a near perfect record of 8-1 that could be a clue to him possibly shocking the world and making a name for himself right from the beginning.

The next bout also contains a current contender and a newcomer in the light heavyweight division between Ovince Saint Preux and Volkan Oezdemir and once again it is a chance to see an upset and possible a new star being born. It could also be the chance for Preux to redeem himself after suffering a knockout loss and look to get back on track making this fight a do or die for him. Even with Oezdemir containing great striking could be a fight worth watching as not only is this fight in a popular division but is almost guaranteed to end in a finish and everyone loves a finish to a fight.

Now we come to the lightweight division that will feature James Vick and Abel Trujillo and with the lightweight being possibly the most unpredictable division in the UFC anything can happen in this fight making in more interesting to watch. Even the fact this fight is a jiu-jitsu specialist (Vick) and a wrestler (Trujillo) and with that in mind, this fight looks to be a battle of who is the better grappler. I mean who does not enjoy a grappling match with a jiu-jitsu specialist taking on a wrestler, which are by far the two greatest styles of grappling in the sport.

Ah, we have another women’s strawweight bout and what better than to have it include two favorites, Alexa Grasso and Felice Herrig in what appears to be another all out striking match just like our heavyweight fight. Like stated before, who does not enjoy women fights especially when they contain two intense athletes who always lay everything on the line. As Grasso is undefeated and Herrig has just gotten back on the winning path it will be interesting to see just how intense this fight will turn out to be.

Then, of course, the main event that will include Dennis Bermudez and Chan Sung Jung that seems to be a fight that will make or break the other. With both fighters desperate to work their way up the leader board this fight looks to be a bloodbath in the making as fans are almost bound to see both striking and grappling to the fullest. I mean both of these guys are featherweights and have speed and aggression in their style and that there is all clue to why this could be a fight in the making.

Now that I have given a further in-depth explanation of this card it makes more sense on why it is something to check out before watching the Big Game the next day.

After all, in mixed martial arts, anything can happen and with all that has happened the past two years you can guarantee blood, sweat and tears are going to go down.

After all in Texas, the law states, “You rather bring a big show to Texas or stay out.”