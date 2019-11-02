North Texas Vs. UTEP Preview

By Da`Vince “Dino” Wright

North Texas 3-5, 2-2 Conference

UT – El Paso 1-6, 0-4 Conference

Place: Apogee Stadium

Time: 2:30 pm CST

Date: November 2, 2019

Television: Local

This has otherwise been a very dismal season for the Mean Green that had high hopes for a bowl bid and conference championship. The team is sitting at 3-5 and with six games can be eligible for a bowl bid. UTEP is coming into town looking for their second win of the season. Can the Mean Green hold off the Miners to get win number 4? Let`s take a look at both teams for Saturdays match up.

North Texas 3-5

North Texas dropped a heart breaker on the road last week to Charlotte 39-38 In lue to their 5th loss of the season. It was somewhat surprising to see them come out and show the country that they can put up points on anybody. The defense made costly mistakes in the latter part of the 4th quarter. This week UTEP gives up and average of 34 points per game, but scores an average of 18 points per contest. This should be a cake walk for Mean Green especially on the offensive side of the ball. Look for Quarterback Mason Fine to put up nice numbers through the air to wide out J. Darden that had a nice game last week. The defense has to stop Senior Quarterback Brandon Jones for the Miners. Stopping him shuts down the UTEP offense.

University of Texas – El Paso 1-6

Go to UTEP Miners Football and watch the videos. The videos displays highlights of opposing teams scoring points on offense and special teams against the Miners. What you don`t see is the heart of a team trying to find their way. UTEP`s record doesn`t show how tough this team actually is. Senior Running back Treyvon Hughes is averaging 4.4 yards a carry behind a makeshift offensive line. He`s carried the ball 97 times for 422 yards and 7 touchdowns. Wideout Tre`Shon Wolf is only a sophomore but he has nice numbers as well. He has 24 receptions for 306 and 2 touchdowns. He averages 12.7 yards a reception. The defense has to step up and make this game competitive, if not .. they will lose easily in Denton this weekend.

Prediction

North Texas has a 94.0% chance of winning at home. I wonder if the UTEP players and coaches follow ESPN. Maybe reading articles would fire teams up, but looking at records reflect if teams care of not. I`m going with the mean Green at home. Final score UNT 31 – UTEP 15