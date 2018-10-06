North Texas vs UTEP Preview

By Da`Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

North Texas Mean Green vs UTEp Miners

Saturday – October 6 – 6:30 p.m.

Sun Bowl – El Paso, Texas

Records Before the Game

North Texas (4-1, 0-1 C-USA)

UTEP (0-5, 0-1 C-USA)

The Mean Green lost to Louisiana Tech in a close game that might have taken the air out of their sails. The UTEP Miners lost their fifth straight of the season so far. How do both teams bounce back from last week losses? Your answers are to be found later on in this article. Let’s take a look at both teams and key players on getting a win.

UNT Mean Green

Loren Easly has to get the ball. I’m scratching my head writing this article. How do you have a capable running back that can play all three downs, catch passes from the back field ,run between the tackles and pass protect, but doesn’t get the ball. The offense is explosive. Don’t get me wrong but the last two games the running back(s) hasn’t been touching the ball that much. This week the Mean Green has to establish the running game to control the clock.

UTEP Miners

The Miners offense is averaging 15 points a game. Scoring is the problem for this team. The defense is giving up 32 points a game on that side of the ball. The defense is giving up a total of 390 total yards through the air and on the ground. I will never question the heart of a team or down guys for not trying or giving an effort. Truth is, this is a rebuilding program and they will rise again… But not at home this week. Look for the Miners to put up a fight, but not get a win.

Prediction

This will be the bounce back game for the Mean Green at the expense of the Miners at home this week. I believe it will be close early and that’s it!

Final Score

UNT 31

UTEP 10