North Texas vs UAB Preview

By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

UNT vs UAB

Saturday – October 20 – 6:30 p.m.

Legion Field – Birmingham, AL

Records Before the Game

North Texas (6-1, 2-1 C-USA)

UAB (5-1, 3-0 C-USA)

UNT is now bowl eligible with 6 wins. The team looks as if they could win the conference and continue on to a top tier bowl this year with last week’s victory. UAB sits at 5 wins, but are undefeated in conference play at 3-0. This week will be really close for both teams. Sad part about this game is regional coverage. Hmmm, if you have any of the ESPN networks search for this one or if you have a firestick you just might be a winner. Let’s take a look at this week’s contest.

UNT Mean Green

UNT’s offense averages 39.9 points a game. They will need to control the clock against UAB. That defense is only giving up an average of 14 points this year and they are very stingy. QB Mason Fine hasn’t faced a defense of this magnitude since he’s been under center. Last week RB Loren Easly had a breakout game on the ground scoring three touchdowns. The offense has to take into account that the UAB defense is only giving up 285 yards while UNT gives up an average of 435 yards both passing and rushing on opposing teams. The defense has to pin their ears back and get after UAB this week.

Alabama-Birmingham Blazers

One of the best teams in the country that no one is talking about. The Blazers are sitting at 5-1 and 3-0 in Conference USA-West division. Last week they beat Rice 42-0. QB A. J. Ederly is a good unknown talent. This could be his coming out party against the Mean Green at home. RB Spencer Brown is a good runner, but need touches for the Blazers to control the clock. That UAB defense is good across the board. They can stop the run and pass because of their stingy nature. They will be the team to watch for the rest of the year.

Snack Scale

Nachos, chips and dip along with wings will be on the menu for this one. I give this game a 5/5 on the wing scale. Atomic wings not the regular ones. This will be the best game not televised this weekend.

Prediction

ESPN has the Mean Green with a 56.8% chance of winning on the road. The OVER/UNDER is 54.5 so take the over! I see this game being closer than anyone’s expecting.

Final Score

UNT 31

UAB 29