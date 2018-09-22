North Texas vs Liberty Preview

By Da`Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

North Texas Mean Green vs Liberty Flames

Saturday – September 22 – 5:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN3

Williams Stadium – Lynchburg, VA

Records Before the Game

North Texas (3-0)

Liberty (1-1)

UNT is 3-0! Can they win on the road against the Liberty Flames? I think they can and Liberty will put up a good fight as well. Although the Flames are 1-1 don’t let the record fool you guys. Let’s take a look at this week’s game.

UNT Mean Green

Mason Fine is the key to running this high octane offense. The Mean Green’s leader is putting up Heisman numbers. He’s already 89-135, 1143 yards through the air with 8 TDs and 1 INT. UNT is averaging 49 points a game. Oh wait, let’s add the defense that is giving up only 18 points on average per game. This game will tell the tale about UNT going deeper into the season. I can see this team winning the conference and that’s saying a lot for a school that no one is paying attention to. This is a good team that will put up points on any defense in the country.

Liberty Flames

The only way Liberty has a chance at home is by playing defense. This team has a pair of corners that will play at the next level. Liberty is a good team that has to be physical on defense to give their offense a chance. Liberty’s wide receiver DJ Stubbs has to continue to makes big plays after the catch. I believe that this game will be the staple for the Flames season by getting a quality win against a good team.

Prediction

I’m taking UNT by 17 against Liberty. The Mean Green are two steps ahead right now and the offense is just too strong for a defense that’s giving up 24 points per game on average. On a snack scale I’m giving this one 6 wings, a coke and a chocolate chip cookie.

Final Score

UNT 35 – Liberty 17