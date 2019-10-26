North Texas vs Charlotte Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

North Texas Mean Green vs Charlotte 49ers

Saturday – October 26 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

McColl-Richardson Field – Charlotte, NC

Record Before the Kick

North Texas Mean Green (3-4, 2-1 C-USA)

Charlotte 49ers (2-5, 0-3 C-USA)

We’ve been waiting for UNT to turn the corner. Last week’s win over MTSU at home helped the Mean Green get on track. Charlotte on the other hand has lost their last 4 out of 5. Let’s take a look at this week’s game from both offense and defense for a Mean Green road win in Charlotte.

Offense

The Mean Green has to put up points early and often. They average 32.1 points a game and that’s not enough to hold off teams scoring easy points in the 4th quarter. Let’s face it, this team can put up points on any team in the country, but field goals in the 3rd and 4th quarter isn’t enough to get quality wins. They have no problems within the passing game game. Mason Fine is averaging 282 yards through the air. The running game racks up 161 on average. Costly mistakes in the latter part of every game this season has hurt this team in a big way. Ball security will be key this weekend.

Defense

Defense as a unit will be the war cry this weekend. I’m not making this about standout start defensive players. This is about the defense as a unit. True enough the offense averages 32 points, but the defense gives up 33 points. Whoever scores the most points wins no questions about it. Charlotte mirrors UNT on both side of the ball. They can put up points, but cant stop the opponents offense. The defense has to create turnovers so the Mean Green offense has to put up points. Charlotte will look to establish the run early. UNT has to clog the “A” gap because Charlotte will test the left side of the defense all day. That’s where they have the majority of their carries there. Stopping the run will be key.

Prediction

On paper this game wouldn’t be a game you would like to see on Saturday, but don’t jump the gun on this one. The over/under is 63.5! Please take the over its the safe bet.

Final Score

UNT 36

Charlotte 31