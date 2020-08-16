North Texas SC and New England Battle to 3-3 Draw

By Jay Betsill

North Texas SC and New England Revolution II battled to a 3-3 draw on a sweltering hot Saturday evening in a USL League One match at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

North Texas SC is owned by and operates as the reserve team of the Major League Soccer club FC Dallas.

Thomas Roberts got the scoring started early for North Texas SC when he converted off a free kick in the 4th minute of the match.

After New England tied the match following a giveaway in front of the net, Ronaldo Damus scored with a header off a corner kick to put North Texas SC back on top, 2-1.

New England would bounce back for a 3-2 lead, but North Texas SC managed to pull even after multiple bounces and deflections ended with Alex Bruce putting it in the net.

Next up for North Texas SC is a road match at Fort Lauderdale CF on Wednesday night before they return home next Sunday to host Union Omaha.

For further information and tickets to see North Texas SC at Globe Life Park, visit fcdallas.com/northtexassc.