North Texas Mean Green vs Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

North Texas Mean Green vs Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

Saturday – October 12 – 6:00 p.m.

M.M. Roberts Stadium – Hattiesburg, MS

Records Before the Kick

North Texas Mean Green (2-3)

Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles (3-2)

Last week’s loss at home was an eye opener for UNT. The gave up costly plays in the center of the field to Houston. The Mean Green has to turn it around on the road playing a touch USM team that has won 3 of its last 5 games. North Texas has to put together a strong game plan to stop the Golden Eagles.

North Texas

The Mean Green offense has no problems scoring. As a beat writer for this team I try to give my opinion for both sides of the ball and point out the needs for victory. Last year this team’s defense was stingy. They won games by creating take aways at key points of the game. Flash forward to this year. North Texas’ defense is giving up 30 points a game while the offense is scoring 33 points per contest. The defense is giving up 189 yards through the air and 189 on the ground as well. That’s a recipe for disaster. Defense wins games! The offense will need to have a chance in the latter parts of the fourth quarter to get points. Defense is the key this week.

Southern Mississippi

Junior Quarterback Jack Abraham is the key to stopping USM offense. He’s smart and tough under the center. He has already passed for 1515 yards with 9 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He will take his shots down the field targeting wide out Jordan Mitchell. The corner will have to keep him in check because he loves playing in the slot as well. UNT will be a good test for the USM this week. Southern Mississippi offense scores 27 points per game but their defense gives up 30 points a game as well.

Prediction

ESPN has USM with a 60% chance of winning at home this week. The over/.under 50. Take the over because both defense are struggling at this time.

Final Score

UNT 31

USM 30