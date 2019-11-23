North Texas Mean Green vs. Rice Owls Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Place: Rice Stadium, Houston, Texas

Date: November 23, 2019

Time: 1230 p.m.

Television Channel: NFL

One would think .. “Why even watch this game!” Both teams has loosing records and has no chance of getting a bowl bid this year. Well, North Texas has a slim chance of winning 6 games and getting into to one. Rice on the other hand is preparing themselves for next year. If you’re a record watcher this is one to pass on. But if you like good football check this one out on Saturday.

Why you shouldn`t watch this game:

Its Saturday and if you get the laundry done early you can run some errands.

Why you should watch this game:

There are a couple of good players on both teams that can easily play on Sundays next year.

North Texas 4-6

Quarterback Mason Fine can get his team an easy win on the road. He has the talent to move the ball and score points from anywhere on the field. He will showcase his talent this Saturday against a pretty good defense that struggles in the 4th quarter. Running back Tre Stiggers has to get his carries between the tackles this week. Controlling the clock has been an issue for the offense because the defense is spending too much time on the field. North Texas has to play physical from the start to put themselves in a position to get a win. It`s totally up to how this team start the game.

Rice University 1-9

Almost doesn`t count! Rice have had their woes, close calls and head scratching moments this year. Rice is a pretty good team with a lousy record to say the least. Quarterback Wile Green has the assignment of trying to get that pesky second win this year against a sting UNT defense. He don`t have the numbers that would lead a team to worry about keying in on him. He`s still dangerous to say the least. He`s very smart, mobile and poses a threat to any team. Running back Ashton Walter will get his chance to showcase his talent as well. Wide out Brad Rozner will be the key for Rice`s offense outside the numbers.

Prediction

I look for this game to set the tone for UNT`s bowl push and Rice`s chance at a second win. ESPN gives UNT a 67% chance to win. I`m taking UNT by 17.

Final score

UNT – 34

Rice – 17