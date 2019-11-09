North Texas Mean Green vs Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

North Texas Mean Green vs Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Saturday – November 9 – 3:00 p.m.

Joe Aillet Stadium – Ruston, LA

Records Before the Kick

North Texas Mean Green (4-5, 3-2 C-USA)

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-1, 4-0 C-USA)

I follow North Texas and have loved covering this team for the past two plus years. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting some great young talented men on and off the field. I’ve watched them in practice, walk-throughs and games. What gets me is how they drop easily winnable games. They should be 8-2 at this juncture of the season. Let’s take a look at Saturday’s match up against Louisiana Tech.

Offense

The offense exploded last week with a win against UTEP! The Mean Green offense was clicking on all cylinders with a very polished win at home against the Miners. It was a game that the team needed to get back on track and seeking their sixth win to become bowl eligible. Mason Fine threw seven touchdowns in the win. The offense has to do the same things against the Bulldogs this week on the road. Mason Fine is the key to a victory in this week’s conference match up. Tre Siggers has to carry the ball to control the clock. Wide receiver Jaelon Darden has 11 touchdown receptions and this week he can add to his total. This offense is explosive, but execution will be key in the red zone against a stingy Tech defense.

Defense

In order to control LA Tech’s offense the Mean Green defense has to stop Quarterback J’Mar Smith. He’s a dual threat player that’s dangerous with his arm and feet. He leads the team that scores 36 points per game. The UNT defense gives up 23 points per game and plays physical between the hash mark. The Mean Green have to play physical from the 1st to the 4th quarter this week. Tech has a running back that will be playing on Sundays next year. Justin Henderson has 94 carries for 654 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s their workhorse and they will feed him the ball early and often.

Prediction

ESPN has Louisiana Tech winning with a 67.3% chance on Saturday afternoon. I’m going to step out on a ledge and pick North Texas 10 in this contest.

Final Score

UNT – 31

LA Tech – 21