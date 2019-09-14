North Texas Mean Green vs California Golden Bears Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

North Texas Mean Green vs California Golden Bears

Saturday – September 14 – 3:15 p.m.

Memorial Stadium – Berkeley, CA.

Records Before the Game

North Texas (1-1)

California (2-0)

North Texas is facing one of its toughest challenges of the season by playing the California Golden Bears away this week. The Mean Green defense has to put pressure on Cal’s phenom quarterback Chase Garbers. “He (Chase Garbers) never put his offense in bad situations”, said UNT’s quarterback Mason Fine. This will be a great duel between young gunslingers on Saturday.

Offense

Mason Fine is the key to an explosive Mean Green offense. The key this week is controlling the clock with poised running plays. Keep an eye on running back Tre Siggers. He needs to touch the ball at least 20-25 times. The offense can play with any team in the country when there’s a balance between run and pass. The offensive line will be tested on the right side because of Evan Weaver. He is very disruptive anywhere he lines up.

Defense

At the start of this article I mention quarterback Chase Garbers. He controls the offense but stopping the running game is key. Cal has a two headed monster in the backfield with Christopher Brown Jr., and Marcel Dancy carrying the load at running back. This week the defense has to play error free especially in the Red Zone (20 yards to goal line). The Golden Bear runners were responsible for 197 yards combined last week against Washington in a close win. UNT has to play hard, smart and physical to get a win on the road.

Prediction

Cal’s Head Coach Justin Wilcox and staff and I aren’t looking past UNT, but you never know what can happen on any given Saturday. The over/under is 50.0 so take the over in this one.

Final Score

Cal – 31

UNT – 29