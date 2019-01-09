NITRO Arenacross Nationals, Mesquite Rodeo Arena January 25th & 26th

Nitro Arenacross Mesquite, TX
The Nitro Arenacross is a jaw-dropping show that features gravity defying magnificent entertainment for the whole family to enjoy. This adrenaline-charged show will have our top riders from around the country compete on over 150 truckloads of perfectly manicured dirt on the best arenacross tracks in the nation. These riders are the most recognizable motocross racers in the world and will be sending their fire breathing MX bikes over 60ft in the air in death defying racing and stunts! Don’t miss out! This is the place to find the most exciting freestyle FMX & MX racing around the world. Plus a Ball of Death Show with top freestyle riders from around the world!
The Nitro Arenacross is coming to Mesquite, TX on Jan 25 & 26, 2019 with a 7 o’clock gate drop!
The “Top Pros” from around the country fight for a $7,000 Weekend Event Pro Purse, and $110,000 Tour Purse. Plus the $1000 Clean Sweep Challenge (Big St Charles) Come meet the Tour’s “Top Pros”, get a free poster and have them autographed at the free track party, at 6:00 pm.
