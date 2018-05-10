Nine Inch Nails Announce Tour/Album

Nine Inch Nails have announced the third and final installment of their ep trilogy entitled Bad Witch and a corresponding tour, Cold Black and Infinite, to cross the US this fall.

The tour will stop in Irving for two nights on the 27th & 28th of November at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Tickets go on sale on May 19th and can only be purchased in person at the venue box office. Only 4 tickets may be purchased per person, and they will be handed to you on the spot. It’s like 1992 all over again!

The Jesus and Mary Chain will be joining NIN on this trek across the US.

More information and dates can be found below: