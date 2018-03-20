Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection

NEW YORK — New for Spring, Nike Vision announces the release of its 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection. Comprised of five ultra-lightweight new styles, the collection introduces the brand’s new innovative Nike Course Tint and air pocket technologies, designed for peak performance on the golf course.

The Nike Vision Golf Collection provides updates to traditional golf style with modern shapes and designs for style on-and-off the course. Much like the Nike Golf apparel and footwear, the sunglass collection merges modern style with innovative performance benefits, providing golf athletes with a complete look from head-to-toe. The collection offers superior optics in sleek and streamlined frames that look great on both men and women. Select styles also features the brand’s cutting-edge air pocket temple-cushioning technology – which allows the sunglasses to be worn for hours in total comfort.

Nike Vision introduces the latest in performance eyewear technology with its Nike Course Tint, designed to block sunlight, highlight form and enhance contours in an outdoor setting. The new tint balances light transmission and intensifies colors to assist in reading course greens and amplify the white of the ball. Nike Vision is also incorporating the new Nike Course Tint technology into its recently released Men’s Training styles.

The overall features and benefits of the Golf collection include a variety of ultra-lightweight frame materials designed for style, performance and optimal fit. The collection also features durable high-tension hinges, innovative cushioning and ventilated rubber nose bridges to reduce fogging. Select styles include soft rubber channels on the temple arms that wick away sweat, and tapered temple arms designed to fit easily under a hat. Each pair of sunglasses comes equipped with 100% UVA and UVB protection, allowing athletes to perform safely without the damaging effects of sun rays.

The 2018 Golf Collection includes:

NIKE MAVERICK ($145.00 – $195.00 MSRP)

A rebel on the outside, the Nike Maverick sunglasses are pure performance on the inside. The lightweight frame features flexible temple arms and ventilation that ensures you can wear these sunglasses for hours on the course, and off. Available in five colors.

NIKE OUTRIDER ($155.00 – $210.00 MSRP)

A traditional frame gets an extra jolt with streamlined style and innovative performance benefits. The Nike Outrider sunglass provide stability and unique cushioning ideal for the course. Available in six colors.

NIKE PIVOT SIX & NIKE PIVOT EIGHT ($155.00 – $210.00 MSRP)

The Nike Pivot Six and Nike Pivot Eight offer enhanced cushioning in a lightweight, minimal design for optimal fit and comfort. Each style is available in four colors.

NIKE PREMIER ($125.00 – $165.00 MSRP)

Lightweight and comfortable, the Nike Premier Sunglasses feature slimmed down temple with tips that grip for stability. Available in six colors.

The new collection also includes Golf-specific updates to pre-existing Men’s Training styles including the Nike Hyperforce, Nike Hyperforce Elite, Nike Terminus and Nike Traverse.

The Nike Golf Sunglass Collection is now available for purchase at Nike.com. For more information on the full line of Nike Vision products, visit www.nikevision.com, and follow along on social media at @Nikevision.