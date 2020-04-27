NHL Reveals Week One Matches for NHL Player Gaming Challenge

NEW YORK – Over the course of four weeks, beginning today, the NHL will reveal matchups and quick facts for the featured games for the NHL Player Gaming Challenge presented by Honda.

Each NHL Club is represented by one or two current players and will play in a one-time matchup against another Club in a best-of-three EA SPORTS™ NHL20 series.

Matches will be available on NHL platforms: Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook Premiere and NHL.com.

Thursday, April 30 (5 p.m. ET)

MATCH 1 – CALGARY FLAMES vs. OTTAWA SENATORS

Matthew Tkachuk (CGY) & Noah Hanifin (CGY) vs. Brady Tkachuk (OTT)

MATCH 2 – DALLAS STARS vs. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Jamie Oleksiak & Stephen Johns (DAL) vs. Bryan Rust & Zach Aston-Reese (PIT)

Saturday, May 2 (3 p.m. ET)

MATCH 3 – COLORADO AVALANCHE vs. NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Filip Forsberg (NSH) vs. J.T. Compher (COL)

The NHL Player Gaming Challenge presented by Honda is a #HockeyAtHome initiative that reminds fans to stay safe, stay home and play together.

As the NHL community continues to practice social distancing and take all necessary precautions during this time, the League will continue to help fans stay connected to players and the game by providing access to unique content and archived games. NHL Pause Binge aggregates NHL video, editorial and digital content available on NHL.com, the NHL app and across the NHL’s social channels.

Fans can follow along using #HockeyAtHome.