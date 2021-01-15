NHL Announces Updates To The Dallas Stars 2020-21 Regular-Season Schedule

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced updates to the Dallas Stars 2020-21 regular-season schedule. The Dallas Stars will now open their regular season on Friday, Jan. 22 at home against the Nashville Predators. All updates are listed below.

The updated Dallas Stars 2020-21 regular-season schedule can be found here.

The following games have been re-scheduled:

NHL Game #9, Dallas at Florida, originally scheduled for Jan. 14, is now scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. ET

NHL Game #20, Dallas at Florida, originally scheduled for Jan. 15, is now scheduled for Monday, May 3 at 7 p.m. ET

NHL Game #33, Dallas at Tampa Bay, originally scheduled for Jan. 17, is now scheduled for Tuesday, May 4 at 7 p.m. ET

NHL Game #48, Dallas at Tampa Bay, originally scheduled for Jan. 19, is now scheduled for Monday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET

NHL Game #303, Dallas at Florida, originally scheduled for Feb. 23, is now scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. ET