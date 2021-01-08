NFL Playoffs Wild Card Weekend – Sunday – January 10

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The NFL Wild Card Weekend is a special time of the year when sleeper teams can make their mark on the season. Saturday’s marquee match ups have been played and the world is paying attention to the games on Sunday. I want to see if the Browns can finish off Big Ben and the Steelers in the prime time game on Sunday night. Baltimore and New Orleans are my favorites in their games. Look for Sunday’s games to be unforgettable this year. One of the Super Bowl challengers will come from the games played on Sunday. Let’s take a look at each game, the odds for this week’s NFL games, the keys to victory for each team and as usual, my predictions.



Baltimore Ravens (11-5, 6-2 Away) vs Tennessee Titans (11-5, 5-3 Home)

Sunday @ 12:05 p.m. – Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN

TV: ABC

The Spread

Baltimore -3.5

Tennessee +3.5

Baltimore Ravens have the task of trying to snuff out Titans RB Derrick Henry on Sunday. The Titans are 5-3 at home this year. Look for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson to put everything on the line in this one. He is the x-factor. He’s dangerous throwing and running the ball. I’m taking the Ravens by 7! Payback from last season! Final score: Ravens 24 – Titans 17!



Chicago Bears (8-8, 5-3 Away) vs New Orleans Saints (12-4, 6-2 Home)

Sunday @ 3:40 p.m. – Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, LA

TV: CBS

The Spread

Chicago +10

New Orleans -10

Drew Brees can’t afford to start this game off slow. Saints RB Alvin Kamara is out with COVID-19, so Latavius Murray will be key to gaining the win at home this weekend. He’s the x-factor running the ball and catching passes from the backfield. Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky has to play a mistake free game on the road. Chicago’s defense is ready! I’m still taking the Saints by 9! Final score: Saints 24 – Bears 15!



Cleveland Browns (11-5, 5-3 Away) vs Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4, 7-1 Home)

Sunday @ 7:15 p.m. – Heinz Field – Pittsburgh, PA

TV: NBC

The Spread

Cleveland +6

Pittsburgh -6

This is my upset special game of the weekend. I know the Steelers have a rich tradition of winning, but this weekend. I’m cheering for the Browns. The Browns beat the Steelers last weekend to make it to the playoffs, but the Steelers rested key starters for this game. I’m taking the Browns by 10, even if their head coach is out due to COVID-19! I think Baker Mayfield and the team is out to prove that this season is something special. Final Score: Browns 31 – Steelers 21!