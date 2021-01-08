NFL Playoffs Wild Card Weekend – Saturday – January 9

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The 2020 NFL regular season is done! It’s playoff time and here’s where you become immortal as a player or team. The first 17 weeks was trial and error. For the next month, this is the time where you make a push to claim the Super Bowl. This is the time of year where the world stops and cheers for their favorite NFL team. There are 14 seeds in this year’s playoffs. The Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs have a bye this week because they have claimed the number 1 seeds this season. Saturday will display some really good teams and the teams with lower seeds are sacrificial lambs. Let’s take a look at the teams and the keys to victory.



Indianapolis Colts (11-5, 5-3 Away) vs Buffalo Bills (13-3, 7-1 Home)

Saturday @ 12:05 p.m. – Bills Stadium – Orchard Park, NY

TV: CBS



Buffalo has been hot all season. QB Josh Allen is favored to get a win at home, but the Colts defense is very stingy on the road. Look for Colts QB Philip Rivers to get that offense started fast and early. I think the Bills offense will be too much. I’m taking Buffalo by 10! Final score: Bills 30 – Colts 20!



Los Angeles Rams (10-6, 4-4 Away) vs Seattle Seahawks (12-4, 7-1 Home)

Saturday @ 3:40 p.m. – Lumen Field – Seattle, WA

TV: FOX



Can Russell Wilson get the Seahawks past their divisional nemesis, the Los Angeles Rams at home? Will Rams QB Jared Goff be ready to start under center? Seattle’s defense has played well in their last four games. Look for the Rams defense to frustrate the Seahawks offense initially. I’m taking Seattle by 3! Final score: Seahawks 24 – Rams 21!



Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5, 6-2 Away) vs Washington Football Team (7-9, 3-5 Home)

Saturday @ 7:15 p.m. – FedEx Field – Landover, MD

TV: NBC



How terrific is Bucs QB Tom Brady? Well, he has three dynamic wide receivers (provided that Mike Evans plays) that can stretch the field. The Washington defense will have their hands full during this game. Tampa is the better team and will easily get a win on the road this week. I’m taking Tampa by 17! Final Score: Tampa Bay 31 – Washington 14!