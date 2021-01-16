NFL Playoffs – Divisional Round – Sunday – January 17

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday – January 17 – 2:05 p.m.

TV: CBS

Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City – MO



Records Before the Game

Cleveland Browns (11-5, 5-3 Away)

Kansas City Chiefs (14-2, 6-2 Home)



Surprise! Everyone thought that Pittsburgh would be playing in this game. Cleveland went into Pittsburgh and pulled off the shocker of the playoffs. Kansas City is lying in wait to make another Super Bowl run. Let’s take a look at this playoff game in Arrowhead.



Cleveland Browns

QB Baker Mayfield has to control his emotions. He has two of the best running backs in the league and they led the NFL in rushing as a team this year. Mayfield doesn’t need to perform any supernatural heroics lead his team to victory. He has to manage the game by getting the ball into the hands of his playmakers. WR Jarvis Landry will be the x-factor.



Kansas City Chiefs

QB Patrick Mahomes is the key. He has so many weapons around him that you can’t key on one player. The Chiefs offense is dangerous to say the least. The key will be the defense and field position will be top priority for this game.

Prediction

ESPN has the Chiefs with a 81% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Chiefs by 14!

Final Score

Chiefs – 41

Browns – 27

Game Info

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints

Sunday – January 17 – 5:40 p.m.

TV: FOX

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – New Orleans, LA

Records Before the Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5, 6-2 Away)

New Orleans Saints (12-4, 6-2 Home)



These two starting quarterbacks are number 1 and 2 in the history books. Both quarterbacks are in their 40’s, completion percentages are over 70% and touchdown records are at stake. Let’s take a look at this week’s match up. Brees versus Brady in New Orleans!



Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB Tom Brady is looking to take the Bucs back to the Super Bowl, but for this week Drew Brees is standing in his way. The Bucs have some talented receivers that Brady can throw to. The question here is how well will the offensive line hold up. The run game will be key for the Bucs this week. Defense will have to find a way to stop Saints RB Alvin Kamara or else it will get real ugly, real fast.



New Orleans Saints

QB Drew Brees has to play with poise this week. He can’t start slow against the Bucs defense. Establishing the run with Alvin Kamara and Latavious Murray will set the tone of the game. Look for the Saints defense to apply pressure to Brady in passing situations. The Saints have dominated the Buccaneers twice this season. Can the Saints pull off the feat for a third this season?



Prediction

ESPN has this one close in favor for the Saints at home! They are only giving Saints a 53% chance of getting a win. I’m taking the Saints by 10!



Final Score

Saints – 31

Bucs – 21