NFC Wild Card Playoff Preview: Seattle Seahawks vs Philadelphia Eagles

By Kelly Reed

Game Info

Seattle Seahawks vs Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday – January 5 – 3:40 p.m.

TV: NBC

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA

Records Before the Game

Seattle Seahawks (11-5, 7-1 Away)

Philadelphia Eagles (9-7, 5-3 Home)

This game will be a battle between two teams that made it to the playoffs on different streaks, one hot and one not. The Seahawks have the better overall record and defeated the Eagles in Philadelphia earlier in the season, but limped into the playoffs having lost three of the their last four. The Eagles on the other hand have been in playoff “win or go home” mode winning their last four in a row (all against NFC East opponents). Let’s take a look at this Wild Card game.

Why you should watch this game

The Seahawks are looking for redemption. The Eagles are looking to make another statement. Who’s moving on to the next round?

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

It’s the nicest day of winter yet and you need to clean up your garage and you can listen to the game on the radio…

Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson will have to play big for this game. He needs to assert himself as a dual threat quarterback and keep the defense guessing. He has to be an assassin under center to get a win. Running back Marshawn Lynch has to get at least 15 carries and live up to his nickname. Lynch also has to make key blocks in pass protection as well. When Lynch isn’t in the game expect Travis Homer to carry the rock. Tyler Lockett has to be the main receiving threat to open up the vertical game. The Seahawks defense is no longer what it once was but it still needs to be sound for the team to survive the weekend.

Philadelphia Eagles

Carson Wentz is looking to win another championship for the “city of brotherly love”. It won’t be easy in this matchup and missing his receivers. He has passed for 4039 yards, 27 TDs and 7 interceptions. Moving the chains on 3rd and long will be key. Look for Wentz to target his tight ends consistently throughout the game. It was just announced that Zach Ertz should be good to go and Dallas Goedert is sneaky good. The Serahawks defense is good, especially if Quandre Diggs is back. The Eagles run defense is superb. Their secondary is average at best. Weather shouldn’t be a factor in this one, but the fans will be cantankerous as usual.

Prediction

ESPN has Philadelphia with a 60% chance of winning at home against the Seahawks. The over/under is 45 so take the under in this one. I’m taking the Eagles by 3.

Final Score

Eagles – 20

Seahawks – 17