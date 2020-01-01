NFC Wild Card Playoff Preview: Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints

Sunday – January 5 – 12:05 p.m.

TV: FOX

Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, LA

Records Before the Game

Minnesota Vikings (10-6, 4-4 Away)

New Orleans Saints (13-3, 6-2 Home)

New Orleans is haunted by last year’s playoffs, losing on a technicality aka the worst non-call ever. Minnesota wants to get back into the conversation of being a good team seeking a championship. Let’s take a look at this Wild Card game.

Why you should watch this game

Who Dat nation is looking for redemption. Minnesota is on the rise. Who’s moving on to the next level?

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Your church is having a long service on Sunday and since your pastor’s favorite team is out of it; he’s holding you hostage and you’re afraid to sneak off to head home.

Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins will have to play big for this game. He can’t be the game manager that lead them this year. He has to be an assassin under center to get a win. He has beat some good teams this year when he’s played aggressive. Running back Dalvin Cook has to get at least 20 carries. Cook also has to make key blocks in pass protection as well. Minnesota’s offense has to play mistake free football on the road. The defense gives up an average of 17 points per game, while New Orleans offense averages 27. Minnesota has a good team, but lack that killer instinct to finish teams off.

New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees is looking to win another championship for the crescent city. He has passed for 2979 yards, 27 TDs and 4 interceptions. The Saints offense is their best defense. Moving the chains on 3rd and long will be key. The Vikings defense is good, but they are prone to giving up big plays. The Saints rushing attack has to carry the ball between the tackles. Look for Alvin Kamara to get his touches out of the single set for this one. Pass receptions from the backfield will loosen up the defense as well. Wide out Michael Thomas will get his catches. Everyone knows that he will get the majority of his targets on slant routs and the defense still struggle to cover him. The Saint offense will be the key to victory.

Prediction

ESPN has New Orleans with a 63% chance of winning at home against the Vikings. I wasn’t shocked at all to see that. The over/under is 49 so take the over in this one. I’m taking the Saints by 9.

Final Score

Saints – 36

Vikings – 27