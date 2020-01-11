NFC Divisional Playoff Preview: Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers

By DaVince “Dino” Wright and Junior Lewis (Dad)

Game Info

Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers

Sunday – January 12 – 5:40 p.m.

TV: FOX

Lambeau Field – Green Bay, WI

Records Before the Kick

Seattle Seahawks (11-5, 7-1 Away)

Green Bay Packers (13-3, 7-1 Home)

Green Bay was supposed to be home watching this game. No one thought the Aaron Rogers would be here seeking another title. Russell Wilson is back looking to get the Seahawks another title. With the addition of Marshawn Lynch, will he set the tone on the road at Lambeau field? Let’s take a look at the Divisional championship game.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

There is no better time than to spend quality time with your loved one at the local farmers market mulling over which gourd you’d love to devour first!

Why you should watch this game

Can Russell Wilson carry the Seahawks to another NFC championship or will Aaron Rogers take the reigns as one of the greatest to play the position?

Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson leads a very hungry Seahawks team into Green Bay looking for a win. The Seahawks are 7-1 on the road and can thrive in hostile territory. The Seahawks running game will be lead by Marshawn Lynch. Last week “Beast Mode” scored a touchdown in the win against the Eagles. Wide receiver Tyler Locket will be the key in the slot for Seattle. He can stretch the field on the outside, but when he’s in the slot becomes a possession receiver that helps his team move the chains. Seattle never panics when the offense is facing 3rd and long. Can the defense do enough to secure a win?

Green Bay Packers

The “Cheeseheads” will be out and in huge numbers. Green Bay has been waiting for this chance to solidify their franchise as “America’s Team” with a win and place in this year’s Super Bowl. Aaron Rodgers will be the key to victory on the offensive side of the ball. This year, Rodgers has passed for 4000 yards with 28 TDs and 4 interceptions. His play under center will spark the team to score points and keep the Seahawks offense off the field. Look for running back Aaron Jones to add to his 1084 yards with 16 touchdowns on the ground. The Packers will apply pressure on Wilson’s offensive line on the defensive side of the ball.

Prediction

You will see smash mouth football during this one. Both teams wants to establish the run first. Both teams have coaches that are good at in-game adjustments. Both teams are capable of representing the NFC in the Super Bowl, but there can only be one NFC representative. I’m taking Seattle by 3!

Final Score

Seahawks – 24

Packers – 21