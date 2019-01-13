NFC Divisional Playoff: Philadelphia Eagles vs New Orleans Saints

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Philadelphia Eagles vs New Orleans Saints

Sunday – January 13 – 3:40 p.m.

TV: FOX

Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, LA

Records Before the Game

Philadelphia Eagles (9-7, 4-4 Away)

New Orleans Saints (13-3, 6-2 Home)

Wow! Who would’ve thought that the Eagles would be still playing. The Eagles are the defending Super Bowl Champions and are chomping at the bit to get back there to defend their title. Drew Brees and the Saints offense will put up big points against the Eagles soft secondary during this game. Most NFL critics and egg heads think that “Foles Magic” will be the tale of the tape. Let’s take a look at this week’s match up.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Why you should watch this game

Can the Eagles get back to the NFC Championship game? The Saints fans thinks otherwise. You know the last time the Saints won the Super Bowl they beat the Eagles in this game.

New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees leads a high octane offense into a game that’s tailor made for the Saints. The offense has a two headed monster at running back with Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram sharing the duties carrying the load. But that’s not the story on offense. Drew Brees has an arsenal of weapons on the outside of the line. Micheal Thomas leads the receiving corps with 125 receptions this year. The wide outs have caught over 489 passes from Brees. Brees averages 2 passes to 7 different receivers a game. Anyone in that receiving group can beat a team. The defense ain’t that bad as well, but look for the Saints offense to put up huge numbers in this game.

Philadelphia Eagles

Everyone loves a Cinderella team and this year’s Cinderella is the Eagles. Why did I say that you ask? Well the team’s quarterback got injured again… and good ol’ Nick Foles is there to pick up the pieces again. The defense has to get physical with the Saints to get a win in this one. The Saints offense plays with a rhythm that teams can’t dance to. If you disrupt the Saints rhythm then you will have a chance of getting a win. Ponder this for a second. The Eagles have a chance to go into New Orleans and beat a red hot Saints team and on to the NFC Championship game with the Super Bowl MVP from last year. I’m not saying this could happen, but what if? Well we shall see Sunday afternoon.

Prediction

ESPN has the Saints winning this weekend. They are saying there’s an 80% chance of getting rid of the Eagles. The over/under is 51.5! Safe bet take the over.

Final Score

Saints 40

Eagles 27