NFC Championship Game Preview: Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers

Sunday – January 19 – 5:40 p.m.

TV: FOX

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA

Records Before the Game

Green Bay Packers (13-3, 6-2 Away)

San Francisco 49ers (13-3, 6-2 Home)

This game will be called the “Lamb Game”, which means whoever win this one will be the lamb led to a Kansas City Chiefs slaughter in this year’s Super Bowl. I love the NFC, but this year’s Super Bowl champion is slated to come from the AFC again. Let’s take a look at this contest and give some insight on both teams.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Church ran a little long today because of “Friends and Family” service and you love the homemade oatmeal raisin cookies with nuts. It’s gonna take you a while to get home.

Why you should watch this game

Can Aaron Rodgers get the Packer Backers another title? Will Jimmy Garoppolo restore the 49ers glory years? This game will be a big game for both organizations.

Green Bay Packers

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is back where his team wants to be. This year was supposed to be a rebuilding year for this team with a new coach, featured running back and offensive scheme. The Packers pretty much got a pass this year if they didn’t make the playoffs. Well… Green Bay is in the NFC championships and making a bid for the Super Bowl. The only way this team can get past the 49ers is to control the clock. Long, chain moving drives with a mix of pass and run will get that defense tired and keep the high octane 49ers offense off the field. Green Bay has to play a physical calculated game on the road. Look for their defense to apply pressure from start to finish.

San Francisco 49ers

Who would’ve thought that this talented of a quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo was sitting on the bench in New England. This guy has single handedly changed the culture of the San Francisco 49ers and restored accountability to the team. He has passed for 4002 yards, with 26 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. The 49ers rely on their defense to put opposing offenses in distress. Defensive lineman Nick Bosa (rookie) has applied pressure on opposing quarterbacks and stifled their running game. Cornerback Richard Sherman is stingy in the passing game recording a key interception last week against Minnesota. Look for the defense to continue wrecking offensive game plans for opposing teams. This week won’t be any different.

Prediction

San Francisco blasted the Packers earlier this year 37-8 and everyone was surprised with how that 49ers defense controlled the game from start to finish. I’m taking San Francisco by 10!

Final Score

49ers – 31

Packers – 21