New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – October 11 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Records Before the Game

New York Giants (0-4, 0-2 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (1-3, 1-1 Home)



“Defense wins championships!” I was taught this at an early age. This statement is very true. If you go back into the history of team sports, every championship team has had a strong defense. Dallas is a good team, but the defense is struggling! Defensive players with large contracts haven’t earned the money they were paid during the offseason. The Giants are winless and they’ve lost some key players for the remainder of the season. The NFC East looks like an NAIA conference right now. Let’s take a look at this week’s game.



Why you should watch this game

Cowboy fans are looking for the defense to get pissed off and start hitting people and making plays! A win at home will give Dallas control over the division.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Your barbequeing for your mother because it’s her birthday and she’s not a fan of any sports. Finding a way to keep up with the score will be a task. Note to self: get SlingTv

New York Giants

NY Giants have their own problems as a team. After losing running back Saquon Barkley for the year, QB Daniel Jones is leading the team in rushing. Honestly speaking, he’s basically running for his life. Former Dallas head coach Jason Garrett is the offensive coordinator for the Giants and they are scoring 11.8 points a game. The Giants defense is pretty decent. They are giving up 106 yards on the ground and 240 through the air. Remember, the Cowboys are allowing 36.5 to opposition this year. This game will be the opening that the Giants need to turn things around.



Dallas Cowboys

LB Jaylon Smith and Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence have to be the catalysts for tough play on defense. Last week I counted three tackles a piece for both of those guys. DE Aldon Smith, LB Joe Thomas have been the only bright spots on that side of the ball. The secondary is young and inexperienced defending the outside of the numbers. The offense is number one in the NFL, but the defense has to play hard, smart and physical to turn things around for the team. On offense, Zeke Elliott needs the ball. Running the ball loosens things up for the passing game and vice versa. Dallas can turn things around by winning this contest.



Prediction

There aren’t any guarantees for the Cowboys this year. The defense is giving up 36 points per contest in each of the last three games and if that defense doesn’t play hard, it will extend to four games. The Giants team is like the walking dead. If they score more than 13 I would be surprised. I’m taking Dallas by 17!



Final Score

Cowboys – 38

Giants – 21