New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: Sunday Night Showdown

By Zach Walker

Game Info

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – September 16 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Records before the Game

New York Giants (0-1, 0-0 away)

Dallas Cowboys (0-1, 0-0 home)

Dallas Cowboys

In terms of the offense, the Cowboys can only make fun of the Buffalo Bills. The passing offense was downright offensive. Don’t go around throwing that loss in Carolina on the rookie Conner Williams. He’s a rookie, he’s got to work his way in the NFL, and he pulled one of the toughest matchups in the NFL versus Kawann Short. Like I stated before the game, Williams was going to struggle in the head-to-head. The problem looked more substantial than the guard/center play. It appears that Dak Prescott, of whom we’ve all seen for three seasons now, is a risk-adverse quarterback. If by “Dak-Friendly” they mean no passes attempted down the field, so he never has to put the ball in harm’s way, they’ve really done a great job in doing everything to take the game away from Dak Prescott. The Cowboys in that case, were smart in casting aside Dez Bryant, because Dez Bryant needed to get the ball in the intermediate third of the field to be successful, a place Dak isn’t throwing the ball. One game isn’t a strong sample, but if after three weeks and this offense is still just completing four yard passes, hoping for broken tackles, it might be time to start fielding offers.

The defense looked GOOD. I really like the heavy, healthy rotation of the linebacking corps. I saw every linebacker the Cowboys had on roster in the game, and having their presence known to Carolina. It was a dirty, scrappy defensive scrum of a football game. The defensive line was an exceptionally active bunch, preying on the Panthers’ offensive line, and being able to contain Cam Newton after his initial drive, where he picked up most of his ground yards, but the Cowboys’ D-Line was actually able to get Newton to the ground. The secondary wasn’t really tested, but when called upon to make the play they were ready.

New York Giants

The Giants are still the Giants on offense, with the main source of anything being Eli Manning to Odell Beckham. Saquon Barkley had a one-hundred yard game in his first game, with 68 of those coming on one rush. The average of the rest of his rushes was 2.2 yards per, so as I stated, the Giants are the same team. The defense led by Landon Collins will always be watching where Ezekiel Elliott is on the field, and will be daring Dak Prescott to test Janoris Jenkins.

The Matchup of the Game: DAL DE DeMarcus Lawrence vs NYG OT Nate Solder

The Cowboys believe they have a franchise piece in DeMarcus Lawrence, they need another season of him producing to achieve the big contract. The Giants raided the Patriots’ cupboard of their left tackle Nate Solder, who had a terrible last game in AT&T Stadium, allowing Greg Hardy to have his words ring true and abuse Tom Brady, and then he went low for a legal cut block and ended up on Injured Reserve for the remainder of the season. Tank will look to make Eli as uncomfortable as possible while Taco Charlton will work against the previous left tackle Ereck Flowers.

Prediction

Cowboys 21

Giants 20

It’ll be another ugly one…