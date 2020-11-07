New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday – November 8 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL

Records Before the Game

New Orleans Saints (5-2, 2-1 Away)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2, 3-0 Home)



Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints takes on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs on the road in a marquee NFC South match up this week. This match up is slated to be one of the best games of the season. Brady has 561 career NFL touchdowns while Brees has 560. There’s so many underlining stories for this game. The Bucs signed troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown and this will be his coming out party. Let’s take a look at this week’s NFC South match up.



Why you should watch this game

This game will showcase two of the top quarterbacks in the league. Both quarterbacks are first ballot hall of famers and this game will showcase their talents.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

It’s time to finally clean out the closet and organize the Tupperware…



New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees has to come out on fire. This week he has his number one target wide out Michael Thomas back. Thomas has been out with a foot injury since the first game. Running back Alvin Kamara needs his carries against the Bucs defense. Look for the Saints special teams to play a big part of the game plan this week. Field position and clock management will be key for the Saints to get a win on the road this week.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady has a new weapon on the outside. Wide out Antonio Bryant will be his new target. Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski will get their touches as well. The X Factor for the Bucs will be running back Ronald Jones II needs to get 15-20 touches in this one. He’s averaging 4.5 yards a carry. Establishing the run will be key for Tampa Bay at home this week.



Prediction

The over/under is 50.5. The safe bet is to take the over! Look for both teams to play tough, hard and physical this week. I’m taking New Orleans on the road. ESPN has the Bucs with a 64.9% chance of winning at home.

Final Score

Saints – 33

Bucs – 30