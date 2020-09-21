New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders

Monday – September 21 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN/ABC

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV

Record Before the Game

New Orleans Saints (1-0, 0-0 Away)

Las Vegas Raiders (1-0, 0-0 Home)



“Viva Las Vegas!” Come on lucky number 7! The Raiders are putting it all on number 7 with the move to Las Vegas! This is the first home game for the Las Vegas Raiders. The move to Las Vegas from Los Angeles was one made to change the fortunes of the team and organization. I can’t wait to see the new stadium. The Raiders offense is playing lights out while the Saints defense in stifling! Let’s take a look at the Monday Night Football Match up.



New Orleans Saints

Wide receiver Michael Thomas is out for this game. Last week in the win against Tampa Bay, he injured his ankle on a leg whip in the 4th quarter. The New Orleans offense will miss him on the outside, but they still have Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara. The defense will be key in this game for the Saints. The defense shut down the Tampa Bay offense lead by Tom Brady last week. Look for that Saints defensive line to get after Derek Carr. The defensive line recorded two sacks and two interceptions. Look for the special teams and defense to pull this one out for the Saints.



Las Vegas Raiders

Derek Carr looked fresh under center last week. The Raiders put 34 points on the board in Carolina against a good Panthers team. Carr went for 22-30, 239 yards and a touchdown. He didn’t turn the ball over which lead to a quality win against the Panthers. Running back Josh Jacobs scored three touchdowns and racked up 93 yards on the ground. Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III lead the team in receiving yards with 55. The Raiders defense gave up 30 points last week. The Saints offense will be ready for the challenge in Las Vegas. The Raiders defense has to create turnovers and control field position in order to get their first home win tonight.



Prediction

ESPN has this game close. The match up predictor has this game as a tie! It could go either way! Is the Raiders offense that good this year? Is the Saints defense is as stingy as everyone predicts? Well, let’s play the game and see who’s right and who’s wrong. The over/under is 48.5 so take the over!



Final Score

Saints – 35

Raiders – 24