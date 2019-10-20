New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears

Sunday – October 20 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

Soldier Field – Chicago, IL

Records Before the Kick

New Orleans Saints (5-1, 2-1 Away)

Chicago Bears (3-2, 1-1 Home)

The Saints are rolling without their leader Drew Brees running the show. Teddy Bridgewater is the league’s highest paid back up and he’s proving that every dime he’s being paid is worth it! The Chicago Bears defense is setting up a trap at home for the Saints. The Bears defense is led by Khalil Mack and he’s the heartbeat for drives the Bears stingy defense. Let’s take a look at this contest.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Your pastor is a Dallas Cowboy fan and they play the late game. Besides he is still upset that the Saints beat the Cowboys!

Why you should watch this game

Drew Brees is coming back soon and you want to see if Teddy Bridgewater can win another game. Besides, the Bears defense looks really good this year.

New Orleans Saints

Are you surprised that the Saints are sitting at 5-1 with Drew Brees out? You have to remember Head Coach Sean Payton is the mastermind behind that offensive scheme. Heck you can get a high school quarterback to run those guys. The offense is averaging 23.7 points a game. It’s the defense that would be a liability this game. They give up 20 points a game. Where’s the balance for the Saints? Special teams. The special teams allow the Saints to have great field position in the latter parts of the game. The third and fourth quarter is what you want to see, Bridgewater distributing the ball to different receivers. That will be the selling point to a victory on the road.

Chicago Bears

Defense wins championships! Say whatever you want about the `85 Bears and how there will never be another defense like that one. Well… You spoke too soon! This defense is only giving up a league best 13.8 points a game. Total yards, turnovers and sacks… mind boggling. The offense is averaging 17.4 points a game which makes this team balanced against plus/minuses. They need to score points to even have a chance at winning at home. I can go on and on about what I think the Bears should do on the offensive side of the ball. Why should I? The defense will keep them in the game, like always!

Prediction

ESPN has the Bears winning 57.8% on Sunday afternoon. I see this game being really close. The over/under is 38 so take the under for this game.

Final Score

Bears 17

Saints 13