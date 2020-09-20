New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks

Sunday – September 20 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

CenturyLink Field – Seattle, WA



Records Before the Game

New England Patriots (1-0, 0-0 Away)

Seattle Seahawks (1-0, 0-0 Home)



This is the best match up of the weekend. Both teams are poised to make a Super Bowl run this year. They both have good quarterbacks leading their respected teams and coaches that demand a certain level of respect from their players. Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll will lead their teams into battle. Before we get into the teams and key players, I would like to send my heart felt blessings to the families and communities that lives has been disrupted during the fires in the state of Washington.



Seattle Seahawks

Quarterback Russell Wilson is already hot! He has passed for four touchdowns already! He is a different breed of quarterback. Wilson has a young receiving group that can make big plays down the field. Wideout DK Metcalf is 6’4, 229 pounds and runs like an angry deer. He averages 11 yards after catching the ball. He is the catalyst this week against the Patriots cornerbacks. Look for Russell Wilson to carry the ball as well, he leads the team in rushing. It’s basically pick your poison with him. Will you let him lead by passing or running? The Patriots have to make other players beat them not Russell Wilson. The Patriots defense has to force them to make plays, not run them.



New England Patriots

Quarterback Cam Newton looks refreshed under center for New England. He can make a run at MVP this year playing in this offensive scheme. Well, we all know that it’s the second game of the season. But he’s on a high in New England. Last week he passed for 155 yards and added a rushing touchdown in the win against Miami. The Seahawks have a defense that can stop any team in the NFL. The Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will have a plan for that stingy Seattle defense. Julian Edelman is questionable for this game and he’s the key for this offense.



Prediction

The over/under is 45, so take the over in this one. I can see these two teams trading scores. The Seahawks defense will tell the story this week. Look for the Patriots to score points. Who do you think will come out on top? See my final score prediction below…

Final Score

Seahawks – 31

Patriots – 24