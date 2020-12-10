New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams

Thursday – December 10 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: FOX/NFL

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA



Records Before the Game

New England Patriots (6-6, 2-4 Away)

Los Angeles Rams (8-4, 4-1 Home)

This game is so important to both teams. A win this week for either team will help with playoff seeding. This game will feature New England’s run game against the Rams defense. Bill Belichick versus Sean McVay “mano y mano, brain versus brain.” This game will come down to who’s better coached. Let’s take a look at this week’s AFC vs NFC matchup.



The Last 5 Games for Both Teams

New England have won four of their last five games beating the Chargers, Cardinals, Ravens and Jets. The Rams won three of their last five games beating the Cardinals, Buccaneers and Seahawks.



The Playoff Race

The Patriots are in 3rd place in their division right behind Miami. With a win this week, it would bring them closer to Miami and securing a wild card spot. LA Rams are in 1st place holding on by a tie breaker with Seattle.



New England Patriots

The Patriots were all but written off when QB Cam Newton contracted COVID-19 and missed a few games. When he came back the team dropped three games. Now they sit at 6-6 and can make a push for the playoffs. The Patriots have won back-to-back games and are finding their sweet spot. Look for the Patriots to run the ball with Newton and rookie running back Damien Harris. The special teams will do its job like always. Field position is key for the Patriots. At the time of this article, Cam Newton is listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game which raises some concerns.



Los Angeles Rams

I can name every skilled player on offense and tell you their special talent they bring to that explosive offense, but I won’t! The defense has been the story of the Rams this year. The defense is led by DT Aaron Donald who is one of the most disruptive players in the past three seasons. Defensive Ends Morgan Fox and Derek Rivers allows Donald to cause havoc because of the constant pressure they put on opposing offensive lines. Linebackers Leonard Floyd and Justin Hollis are run stoppers. Look for the Rams defense to play hard, smart and physical Thursday night.



Prediction

The LA Rams are favored to win this easily. I love going against the grain and picking the underdog. I’m not a huge Patriots fan, but I’m taking them by 3!



Final Score

Patriots – 27

Rams – 24