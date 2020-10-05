New England Patriots vs Kansas City Chiefs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

New England Patriots vs Kansas City Chiefs

Monday – October 5 – 6:05 p.m.

TV: CBS

Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO

Records Before the Game

New England Patriots (2-1, 0-1 Away)

Kansas City Chiefs (3-0, 1-0 Home)



This game was scheduled for Sunday afternoon. COVID-19 is undefeated with postponing and changing schedules. New England’s quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans game has been moved as well. This was one of the games to watch this weekend. Can the Patriots keep up with that Chiefs offense without Cam Newton? Well that question will be answered today.



Why you should watch this game

What will back up QB Brian Hoyer do as the starter for New England? Can he put up points against the Chiefs defense? Do the Chiefs keep rolling as usual?



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

It’s Monday Night and the WWE is on. Wrestling fanatics love the story lines and the grudges wrestlers have for each other.



New England Patriots

QB Brian Hoyer will start at quarterback tonight. Jarrett Stidham was the heir to the throne after the departure of Tom Brady, but showed that he wasn’t ready to take the reins yet. The Patriots defense will be key in tonight’s game. Playing aggressive will be the key for the defense in all four quarters in this game. The Patriots running game leads the NFL on the ground and running the ball will keep Patrick Mahomes off the field. How significant will Newton’s absence impact the run game? We’ll see… Winning the turnover battle will give the Patriots a chance tonight.



Kansas City Chiefs

QB Patrick Mahomes is on fire! He is the game changer for his team in any game. He has already passed for 898 yards and 9 touchdowns, that’s basically 300 yards in the air plus three TDs per game. He can beat you by passing the ball and running as well. The Chiefs are averaging 30 points per game and allowing 20 points on defense. The defense is stifling. They give up an average of 141 yards on the ground and the Patriots average 178 yards per game running the rock. This defense will showcase its defensive line and cornerbacks in this contest.



Prediction

The Patriots are 10.5 underdogs tonight. Cam Newton’s absence from this contest changes the dynamics of the line. Before the COVID-19 news, the Patriots had a 47% chance of winning and now they have 20% chance. The over/under 59 so take the over.



Final Score

Chiefs – 35

Patriots – 27