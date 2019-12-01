New England Patriots vs Houston Texans: Game Preview

by: Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

New England Patriots vs Houston Texans

Sunday December 1 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas

Records Before Game

New England Patriots ( 10-1 )

Houston Texans ( 7-4 )

The New England Patriots come into todays game with 30% of the roster sick with the flu according to different sources throughout the league. Same was said with the Dallas Cowboys when they played the Patriots. So I’m guessing this flu is spreading to every team they encounter. Houston surely doesn’t need this sickness with the season coming to a close in a hurry. It’s already December 1 and the last game is December 29th. Since 2002 the Houston Texans have only been able to defeat the Patriots one time out of eleven tries. I was actually a spectator during the game we won when Gary Kubiak was Head Coach. Definitely a game I’ll never forget, Houston 34 – New England 27, January 3, 2010.

Tonight the Texans will be looking to end a winless decade against the New England Patriots and sneak a win in before this set of time comes to a close. Last week, Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson hit DeAndre Hopkins for two touchdowns on Thursday night to lead the Texans to a 20-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in a battle for the AFC South division lead. Watson passed for 298 yards on 19/30 attempts with a pair of TD’s and one INT. Texans Receiver Will Fuller pitched in with 7 receptions for 140 yds averaging 20 yards per catch. With Texans Kenny Stills healthy, this should have the Patriots defense at attention.

The New England pass defense has been insane this year only allowing 158 yards per game, 53.9 completion percentage and with only four passing touchdowns. On the season so far, Houston Texans Deshaun Watson has passed for 2,899 yards, 20 TD’s and only 7 INT’s giving him a passer rating of 103.4. Patriots QB, Tom Brady has thrown for 2,942 yards, 15 TD’s, 5 INT’s and a passer rating of 88.5.

Game Prediction

No matter what day or time or location, the Houston Texans haven’t been successful in defeating the six time Super Bowl Champions of New England. The Texans have a 1-10 record against the Patriots. This could be a lop sided high scoring game. The Texans are loaded with talent on the Offensive side and if perfect, have a chance to change this losing record and get back to winning.

Final Score

New England Patriots – 35

Houston Texans – 42