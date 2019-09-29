New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills

Sunday – September 29 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

New Era Field – Buffalo, NY

Records Before the Game

New England Patriots (3-0)

Buffalo Bills (3-0)

This isn’t your father’s Buffalo Bills. This team will not lay down for anyone anymore. Buffalo is playing some damn good ball. Since last year they have won their last five games. New England is 4-5 in their last 5 games losing to the Giants last year.

Why You Should Watch this Game

You want to see if Buffalo can slay those AFC bullies, the New England Patriots. You really want to see if Buffalo can beat them in a home game.

Why You Shouldn’t Watch this Game

Today is the church annual picnic and you’re bar-b-cueing for the congregation. Why? Because your wife volunteered you a few months ago.

New England Patriots

Tom Brady will have to be terrific against that Bills defense. The Bills defense has given up 15 points a game against some decent teams. The Patriots offense is very dangerous. Head Coach Bill Belichick can suit up the water boy and get him into the end zone. The offense is that potent. Wait! No one talks about the defense that’s giving up an average of 5 points a game this year. I’m not sure if I want to watch the defense or the offense of the Patriots. You have to pick your poison with this team. In-game adjustments on offense keeps teams guessing as to what the Patriots play calling entails.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills see that they made the right decision picking up Josh Allen last year. He has passed for 750 yards with 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. His play has changed the fortune of the Bills franchise. Now, his numbers won`t knock you out of your seat. He plays hard, heady and sharp under center. Veteran running back Frank Gore has carried the ball 44 times with 164 yards and 2 touchdowns since starting this year. It’s what this team needed, veteran leadership. Wide receiver John Brown is the featured guy catching passes on the outside. The Bills are a good team that needs to be perfect on Sunday. They average 22 points a game, but need to put more points on the scoreboard to get a win.

Prediction

I would love to see the Bills win at home against the Patriots. That won’t happen this Sunday, but one day they will get them. I’m taking the Patriots by 10.

Final Score

Patriots 30

Bills 20