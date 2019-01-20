New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs: AFC Championship Game Preview

By Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

AFC Championship Game

New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday – January – 20 – 5:40 p.m.

TV: CBS

Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri

Records Before Kickoff

New England Patriots (11-5, 3-5 Away)

Kansas City Chiefs (12-4, 7-1 Home)

The 2019 AFC Championship Game today will be contested between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs. These two teams met in Week 6 during the 2018 season in a game that New England ultimately won 43-40. They played at Gillette Stadium but now the tables have turned and the home crowd belongs to the Chiefs. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes II went 23/36 passing for 353 yards, 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. New England QB Tom Brady was 24/35 passing for 340 yards with one touchdown and no INTs. The Patriots won their division for the 16th time in 18 years. The first round playoff bye week was hardly even in question, as the last time they played in a wild card game was during the 2009 playoffs which is the longest such streak in NFL history. Today will mark their eighth AFC Championship appearance in a row, extending their lead with that NFL record as well. Since 2001 they’ve appeared in the Super Bowl eight times. Both teams are pretty evenly matched if you ask me, but who’s asking?! Ha! Ha! This should be a high scoring game once again with the lead changing throughout the whole game. Whoever has the ball last will win. With that being said, this should be a game worth watching from the beginning to the end. So go ahead and have your game food ready and your drink beverages on tap. You won’t want to miss this one.

Prediction

This game features the top two seeds in the AFC and both teams have stronger offenses than defenses. So the team that can come up with one or two big defensive stops in the second half will advance to Super Bowl LIII. This should be a high scoring game, but I believe the Patriots will outlast the Chiefs and head to Atlanta on February 3rd.

Final Score

New England 49

Kansas City 42