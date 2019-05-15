NELLY AND FLO-RIDA TO JOIN TLC

DALLAS (May 14, 2019) – Music icons Nelly and Flo Rida will join TLC on August 25th for their show at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. The Billboard chart-topping hitmakers will join forces to bring a show like no other to outdoor amphitheater stages all summer long. Fans can expect an incredible, non-stop party with each artist delivering hit after hit all night long.

Tickets on sale now at LiveNation.com

About Nelly:

Nelly is a Diamond Selling, Multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and TV/Film actor. Within the United States, Nelly has sold in excess of 22.5 million albums, on a worldwide scale, he has been certified gold and/or platinum in more than 35 countries, estimates bring his total record sales to over 40 Million Sold. Whether it is recording the hottest summer anthem, starring on a top TV show or sharing his passionate opinions as a sports commentator on Fox Sports, Nelly has continually raised the bar for the entertainment industry since stepping on the scene in 2000 with his distinctive vocals and larger-than-life personality. Some of his biggest music hits include: “Hot in Here” – “Dilemma” [feat. Kelly Rowland] “Country Grammar” “Ride Wit Me” “Just a Dream”– “Cruise” reached diamond status, “The Fix” (sampling Marvin Gaye) and “Millionaire” with Cash Cash and Digital Animal Farm. In 2018 Nelly headlines multiple orchestra nights and headlined the first “family audience” in Saudi Arabia. The music Icon being awarded two Diamond Selling titles, one for his Country Grammar album and secondly for his song “Cruise” with Florida Georgia Line- a title only shared by 6 other rap artists. In 2016 Nelly was one of few artists with three television shows (Nellyville, Real Husbands of Hollywood and Undisputed) airing at one time. As an entrepreneur, philanthropist and actor his resume grows exponentially from his highly successful Apple Bottom women’s clothing line, Vokal mens clothing, Pimp Juice energy drink, CEO of his own label, Derrty Ent. and co-owner of the Charlotte Bobcats with Michael Jordan. He has been a spokesman for Cheerios, Underarmour, Nike, Axe, Mike and Ike and many more.