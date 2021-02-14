NCAA Men’s Basketball Mystery

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Is anyone watching Men’s College Basketball? Have you seen Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina and Georgetown play? These teams are the ones to watch every year because they are always the favorites to go to the tournament and make a push for the NCAA Championship. Well not this year, these teams are looking lack luster and anyone can beat them. Well almost anyone on that account. Let’s take a look at men’s basketball and the teams that’s making noise this year.



The Fall Of The Blue Bloods

North Carolina was struggling like all the other traditional powerhouses this year. North Carolina is 12-7 but started out 3-6 this year. Their latest loss was to Virginia and only scored 48 points in the loss. Duke is 7-6 and looks as if they just met at a recreation center. Coach K’s squad is struggling with a loss to Miami by 2 Monday night. Kentucky is the biggest surprise! They are currently sitting 8th in the SEC with a record of 5-7. They have dropped their last three games to Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. Look for the Wildcats to make a push in conference. Georgetown is 4-7 under Head Coach and NBA legend Patrick Ewing. They were picked to represent the Big East this year but is currently sitting three spots from the bottom of the conference. These legendary teams, coaches and programs means are battling issues on and off the court. You have to play to win! A school name, history and championships means absolutely nothing when the ball is tossed in the air at center court. Players have to play.



Surprising Teams This Year

The Big 12 has the biggest story with the Baylor Bears sitting in the #2 national ranking. One would think that Kansas, Duke or Kentucky would be here. Make no qualms about the Big 12, Baylor is poised to win a championship with state grown talent in every key position for this team. The Michigan Wolverines are my second team on the list. They are ranked #3 in the nation with a 13-1 record. Head Coach Juwan Howard has his team ready to make a NCAA run for a title. The #4 Ohio State Buckeyes are surprising the country sitting at 15-4. And #6 Illinois is a very dangerous team, led by Guard Ayo Dosunmu who has blossomed into one of the best players in the country. Two Texas teams round out my final surprising teams of the season. #7 Texas Tech Red Raiders and #8 Houston Cougars. Keep and eye on both of these teams because they are either leading their conferences or sit in second place trending upwards with key wins.