Navy Midshipmen vs Army Black Knights Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Navy Midshipmen vs Army Black Knights

Saturday – December 12 – 2:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Michie Stadium – West Point, NY



Records Before the Game

Navy Midshipmen (3-6)

Army Black Knights (7-2)

This game is the last of three contests in the annual Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy Series, awarded to each season’s winner of the triangular series between Army, Navy and Air Force since 1972. Here’s some history and important dates. First meeting: 11/29/1890: Navy 24, Army 0. Longest win streak: Navy, 14 (2002-2015). Current winning streak: Navy 1 (2019-Current)



Record Between Army and Navy

The Midshipmen hold a 61-52-7 head to head edge and snapped Army’s three year winning streak with a 31-7 win in 2019.



How Many Times Have They Played

Army and Navy have faced off a total 116 times. There have been 7 ties in the series.



Navy Midshipmen

The Midshipmen are led by QB Dalen Morris. He has 570 yards passing with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. His QBR is 27.4. Navy is a running team first and foremost. Navy’s offense will run the ball from start to finish of every game. He leads the team in rushing with 622 yards on 117 carries with 8 touchdowns. Navy’s defense is the key. They give up an average of 32 points per game and the offense averages 18 points. Look for Navy to control the clock and establish the passing game early.



Army Black Knights

QB Christian Anderson will be key. Both teams rely on the run and everyone knows it. Running back Jakobi Buchanan is a tough, grind it out runner that can catch passes out of the backfield. The Army defense is gearing up to face a team that plays almost exactly like they do. The offensive line will be key in opening holes for Buchanan. Look for the special teams to establish great field position in the punting game.



Prediction

ESPN has Army with a 74% chance of winning this one. The over/under is 37 so take the under. I’m picking Army by 10.

Final Score

Army – 19

Navy – 9