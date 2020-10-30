Navy Midshipmen vs #22 SMU Mustangs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Navy Midshipmen vs #22 SMU Mustangs

Saturday – October 31 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX



Records Before the Game

Navy Midshipmen (3-3, 3-1 American)

#22 SMU Mustangs (5-1, 2-1 American)



SMU fell to Cincinnati at home by 29 points and it wasn’t close at all. The Mustangs are hosting the Midshipmen of Navy and are looking to bounce back from last week’s loss. Navy lost to the University of Houston by 16. Both teams need a win this week. Let’s take a look at this week’s contest.



Why you should watch this game

Everyone thought that SMU was going to run a way with the conference this year. They can get back into the win column by beating Navy.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You’re decorating the house for Halloween and you want your yard to be the scariest!



Navy Midshipmen

Navy is 3-3 this year and looking to win their fourth game of the season this weekend. Navy is led by Senior QB Dalen Morris who has 439 yards passing and three touchdown through the air. Looking at his stats, one would think that they need a quarterback. Well, Navy is a running team. Everyone knows that, but can you stop them? Running back Nelson Smith has six touchdowns on 66 carries with 393 on the ground. Navy’s defense will be key this weekend trying to stifle that Mustangs high powered offense.

SMU Mustangs

Last week Cincinnati’s defense disrupted the SMU offense from the opening kick off. This week the Mustangs offense needs to get on track with an opening score. Navy have a pretty good defense, but they struggle in the latter parts of the game. The Mustangs average 37.7 points a game while Navy gives up 34.7 points per game. The Mustang defense has to key on the Navy running game. That’s all they do, run the ball and chew up the clock. SMU defense has to play hard and smart this week in order to get a win at home.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mustangs with a 80.5% chance of winning at home. Navy is trying to bounce back from a loss last week to U of H on the road. I’m taking SMU by 17!



Final score

SMU – 30

Navy – 13