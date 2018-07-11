National Fantasy Football Convention Coming to DFW

The National Fantasy Football Convention will take place July 13-15 at Will Rogers Coliseum in Fort Worth.

Players who are scheduled to be on hand include Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley, Kareem Hunt, Melvin Gordon, Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant, Drew Pearson, Charles Haley, Thurman Thomas, Patrick Mahomes II and Michael Vick.

For the full list of players, visit here.

Fantasy football experts scheduled to be on hand include Matthew Berry, Cousin Sal, Brad Evans and Field Yates.

Kid’s passes are $24, Field Level Passes are $119, MVP passes are $324 and Legends passes are $999. To purchase tickets, visit here.