Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Aric Almirola led final practice with a speed of 188.561 mph followed close behind by Denny Hamlin 188.350 mph. A few of the final 8 drivers in the hunt for the Monster Energy championship struggled to find the speed in final practice. Those that struggled included Chase Elliott 15th fastest, Kyle Larson 16th fastest and Joey Logano the slowest of the 8 still in the hunt for for the cup at 21st fastest.