Nancy Lieberman Basketball Camp set for July 17-20

The 37th edition of the Nancy Lieberman Basketball Camp will take place July 17-20 at Fieldhouse USA in Frisco.

Lieberman (Basketball Hall of Famer, Olympian, and NBA Sacramento Kings Assistant Coach) and her exceptional team will provide instruction on how to be champions on and off the court. Girls and boys, ages 5-17 will get first-hand insight on what being a champion is all about and learn all facets of the game.

“We really pride ourselves on being a great partner in the community and using camp as a teachable tool for life skills and to help kids not only improve with basketball, but to have a great character camp so that they are disciplined and they learn to be relentless and they learn to be great teammates and self improvement,” Lieberman said.

Lieberman leads each session, including demonstrations of basketball skills and drills, while stressing the importance of sportsmanship, teamwork and goal-setting and she stresses self-improvement, health and fitness, working together and a winning attitude. These fundamental teachings are a significant focus at each camp session.

The game of basketball is used as a tool to teach students valuable lessons such as staying in school, leading a healthy lifestyle, saying “no” to drugs and alcohol, making positive decisions to achieve goals, and building confidence and self-esteem.

“Life is about being a good teammate and learning how to give and take and share but have your own individual success and improvement,” Lieberman said. “We incorporate all of that into our teaching and we never through anyone into a game without skilling and drilling.

“We put our emphasis on the number of coaches with the number of our kids and we limit our registration because we want to teach. I’m there everyday and I teach every session of every camp,” she continued. “We have had almost 3 million kids come through our basketball camps and we take that very seriously.”

For further details and to sign up, visit here.

WHERE: Fieldhouse USA. 6155 Sports Village Rd. Frisco, TX 75033

WHO: Girls and boys, ages 5-17

PRICE: $190, includes camp t-shirt ($75 non-refundable deposit to hold your child’s spot)