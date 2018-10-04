Ms. Lauryn Hill at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Photos and Blurb by Velton Hayworth

Saturday-September-30th

Lauryn Hill stayed true to herself by showing up late to the party — the 20-year anniversary of Hill’s Grammy-winning debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

According to Hill, “I don’t show up late to shows because I don’t care. And I have nothing but love and respect for my fans. The challenge is aligning my energy with the time, taking something that isn’t easily classified or contained and trying to make it available for others”

Seattle hip-hop duo Shabazz Palaces started the evening off with a quick set before Nigerian reggae/dance hall singer/songwriter Patoranking put on an amazing, high-energy set, showing why he was voted best African artist at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Then the wait began, and by 10 o’clock the crowd was growing restless, with some of the fans even leaving. The DJ was doing her best to play ambasador, keeping the crowd on their feet with classic dance tracks and tributes to such artists as Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin and Prince.

But the crowd’s frustration dissipated quickly after Hill showed up on stage and played a soulful nine song set, capped with her cover of Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.” Hill followed up with a two song encore, ending the night with a crowd favorite, “Doo Wop.”

So if you’re going to see a Lauryn Hill show, plan on staying out after curfew — but remember that good things come to those who wait.