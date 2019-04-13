Day two started with rain delays but afternoon saw the sun come out. Tomorrow should prove to be a exciting day of racing with Maverick Vinales battling it out with red hot Marc Marquez. Will Marc get his seventh win at The Circuit of The Americas?
