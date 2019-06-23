Moto Masters at Village Creek MX Park

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The best motocross racing in Texas. Today was the Moto Masters event and tomorrow you will see the TVRC Vintage Series. Races start at 9:00am.

Classes listed below.

1) VINTAGE Over 60 & Over 70 (’75 and older) VINTAGE A & B (’75 and older)

2) 125 All Stars (Any year 125cc bike)

3) GP 2B (’81 and older), GP 3B (’89 and older)

4) GP Over 40 & Over 50 (Bikes ’89 and older

5) GP 3 SM BORE (200cc max ’89 and older) GP 4 SM BORE (200cc max ’97 and older)

6) GP 2A (’81 and older), GP 3A (’89 and older)

7) GP Over 60 & Over 70 (Bikes ‘89 and older)

8) GP 4A (’97 and older)

9) GP 4B (’97 older), GP 5B (’08 older 2 stroke)

10) GP 5 O/50 (’08 and older 2 stroke)

11) GP 5A (’08 and older 2 stroke)

You won’t want to miss this exciting event. Admission $10.00

Event Website: http://www.tvrc.org

www.villagecreekmx.com